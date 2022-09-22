Regional property services group making waves in the Capital - APL Property

Thursday, 22 September, 2022 - 16:03

APL Property is living up to its billing of ‘Big city expertise, without the big city smoke’. Over the last few years, APL - the largest regional property services company in NZ - has been cementing its position as a national player, increasingly competing for, and winning, private, commercial, iwi, and Government contracts across NZ.

At the end of August 2022, as part of its growth strategy, this home-grown NZ property services company, acquired Administrate, a Wellington firm managing circa 2,000 unit titles. The company’s staff and management have been absorbed into APL along with its existing Wellington office premises.

Luke van Velthooven, APL’s Managing Director says: "We are excited at the growth opportunity that this acquisition brings and are looking forward to working in the Wellington market. The acquisition provides a quality portfolio of properties and a team of high calibre staff that further enhances APL’s depth of expertise."

Joanne McCracken, Property Manager/Director says: "The integration of Administrate is a solid fit with APL’s operations both from a cultural and systems perspective. We are able to expand on and broaden the range of services offered to existing clients of Administrate and look forward to offering the same expanded services to new clients in the Wellington region. "