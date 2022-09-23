Businesses seek investors at Rotorua Pitch Night

Friday, 23 September, 2022 - 13:07

Potential investors hope to be wowed by the line-up of businesses pitching at the Rotorua Pitch Night on 28 September.

Four businesses will pitch from a range of industries, including bike tech, plant-based food and drink, website tech and bike apparel.

Matt Miller is returning to pitch his company BrakeAce, after pitching last year.

He is pitching the PF2 bike brake sensor that helps analyse mountain bikers rides to get them riding faster and safer, with results seen in one day.

Catapulted by a successful Kickstarter campaign, Miller said he is looking forward to pitching BrakeAce's patented brake sensor and world-first mountain bike platform.

"We're proud to be based in Rotorua and it's even better to be able to pitch to investors in our community."

"We enjoyed pitching last year, but we've come a long way since then. We are looking forward to showing our progress."

The Rotorua Pitch Night event aims to introduce investment ready businesses to prospective investors and fosters an active local investor community. The event is being run by Firestation, Rotorua X and Rotorua NZ.

Event Director Darren McGarvie said the event provided an important and much-needed platform for local businesses, and that was proven by the number of businesses interested in pitching.

"Access to capital continues to be a barrier for businesses to grow. Pitch Night has been developed to enable local businesses another viable avenue to fund their growth, whether that be equity or lending investment."

"Businesses had to apply to pitch. Only four businesses will pitch on the night, less than half of those that expressed interest."

"Pitch Night will be an interesting evening with a wide range of industries covered and a mix of equity and lending investment opportunities."

Other pitches on the night include VV Mylk a world first plant based mylk concentrates; SetSeed a self-hosted all-in-one website design and content management system; and Green Monkey, a designer and producer of premium kit for cyclists and multi-sporters.

Each pitch has 15 minutes to compel potential investors to find out more. There will be an opportunity for an expert panel as well as the audience to ask questions after each pitch.

The audience is a mix of individual and corporate investors, pitch team supporters and event partner sponsors and members.

People interested in attending must register to attend to receive event details. Audience registrations will be accepted until venue capacity is reached. To register to attend go to https://bit.ly/PitchRSVP2022