Financial advisers equipped with tools to put their wellbeing first - AIA

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022

AIA NZ celebrated its dedicated adviser community on 22 September at the annual one-day Peak Performance Summit. This year’s conference was about ensuring advisers put their health and wellbeing first in order to get the best out of themselves, their customers, and their businesses.

A line up of both local and international speakers were there to give advice on mental wellbeing, nutrition, exercise, and how putting personal wellbeing first can allow people to deliver professionally too.

Nick Stanhope, AIA NZ CEO, says that it’s important to equip advisers with tools so that they can show up in all areas of their lives.

"Our adviser community are interacting with AIA customers daily, and many of them are running a business alongside providing advice to hundreds of Kiwis every year," says Nick.

"That’s why it’s so important for advisers to put their own oxygen mask first before they can properly help others. We didn’t want to host a conference that told advisers how to do their job - we know they’re excellent at that.

"Instead, we wanted advisers to walk away from the Peak Performance Summit with some tools to help them better balance workloads with personal goals, manage energy levels to be more effective for family and work, or find small ways that they can live healthier, longer, better lives."

Attendees were treated to a full suite of inspiring speakers including community leader and ex-professional boxer, Dave Letele, who gave an outstanding closing keynote on the importance of just starting, no matter what the odds are.

Paul Taylor, an exercise physiologist, nutritionist, and neuroscientist, motivated attendees to find a reward feedback loop that helps people to achieve their goals. His takeaway message was that action triggers motivation, and motivation is what will get people toward where they want to be.

Dave Wood, an ex-paramedic who now helps others to perform at their peak, gave his first keynote presentation at the Summit. He took the audience through breathing exercises and shared the importance of connecting with nature.

"It was great to see advisers really engaging with the messaging from speakers and getting involved in activities," continues Nick.

"At AIA we’re all about health and wellbeing, that’s why we implemented the AIA Vitality programme. But unless everyone in the ecosystem is championing that lifestyle, we can’t expect Kiwis to live it too.

"So, it was great to hear great discussions over lunch about the sessions and see people signing up for the interactive ice bath session with Dave Wood at the end of the day. It showed me how advisers were taking lessons on board and wanting to use the Peak Performance Summit as a catalyst for some positive lifestyle changes.

"The Peak Performance Summit was an opportunity for advisers to learn some handy tricks from experts on both physical and mental wellbeing. If advisers are at their peak, then they’re best placed to get their team, their business, and their clients to their peak too."

Attendees also heard from Vanessa Bennett, the CEO of Next Evolution Performance on how to achieve more while expending less energy, and Claire Turnbull from AIA Vitality partner Mission Nutrition, on how to use food as fuel rather than a reward.

"The overwhelming success of the event leaves us grateful for our adviser network. We are privileged to be able to host our advisers in person after such a long time apart and we hope to run an event of the same calibre next year," concludes Nick.