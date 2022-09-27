'New Ag Drive Team Building Days aiming to expose more of Waikato to agriculture'

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 13:35

A new Ag Drive Team Building Days facility aims to expose more people to Agriculture in a fun and safe way.

Located just 15 minutes from Hamilton CBD at the iconic Mystery Creek site, Ag Drive Team Building Days will give people chance to experience agriculture first-hand in a built for purpose outdoor facility.

Guests will have the chance to off-road drive in Polaris LUV’s (Light Utility Vehicles) and participate in LUV soccer, tyre-pull and digger challenges, experiencing a range of terrains and conditions in an iconic agricultural setting.

Ideal for corporates, businesses and the general public, the Ag Drive Team Building Days venture can cater for up to 20 guests at a time.

Passionate about supporting local, Ag Drive are teaming up with local providers for after activity refreshments, "it’s a 3-hour event so participants will certainly build up a healthy appetite!" says company COO Paula Syben.

Managing Director Andre Syben says launching Ag Drive Team Building Days is a natural extension of the already successful Ag Drive agricultural vehicle training.

Ag Drive is the Waikato’s largest agricultural vehicle training provider and was winner of two 2020 Waipa Business Awards for excellence in new / emerging business and Innovation and Adaptation Award.

"We wanted to bring agriculture to the wider business community. A lot of the local economy is agriculture related yet not many people get the chance to actually experience it first hand," says Andre.

"The last two years have seen teams working apart, alone, from home. Now is the time to bring everyone back together, have some fun and learn some new skills. It’s about giving more people the opportunity to get out there and give it a go, in a fun and safe environment."

Find out more at www.agdriveteambuilding.co.nz