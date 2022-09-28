Behemoth snowballs its way to future growth

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 15:10

Behemoth Brewing Company (Behemoth) is seeking to raise $3m of new capital through online investment platform, Snowball Effect, as part of ambitious plans to grow market share and quadruple production volumes over the next few years - scaling the business into a large independent craft brewery.

The brand, which has a pre-money equity valuation of NZD 35.86 million, is no stranger to growth. Since its inception nine years ago, it has consistently grown revenue, with a successful FY22 of $10.6 million and a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 55% since FY17.

The independent craft brewery is no stranger to Snowball Effect either - closing out a $1.8m round in a record breaking 20 minutes from the NZ public back in 2020. Strong demand is looking set to continue, with over 2,200 expressions of interest already as the capital raise goes live to the public this afternoon.

Much of the latest investment round will go towards expansion of the brewery’s canning lines, brew kit and capacity - making it a state of the art brewery with potential volumes skyrocketing from 350,000 to 2 million litres over the next 3-4 years.

Last year Behemoth produced 1.44 million litres but due to current capacity only 350,000 litres were able to be brewed on-site, relying on contract brewers for the remainder. Further investment in Behemoth’s brewery will mean the company will be able to take on a much larger proportion of its brewing requirements in-house.

As part of the raise, the brewery has also announced a newly recruited leadership team and board, with experience in large FMCG industries, to help build capability and drive their substantial growth ambitions. Behemoth Founder, Executive Director and Co-CEO, Andrew Childs, is excited about the future prospects for Behemoth. "We’re only just getting started and we’re definitely thinking big. With a talented and highly experienced team behind us, we’re going to be substantially growing volumes, distribution, and brand awareness so we can get our amazing beers into the hands of more beer lovers. There’s a huge amount of growth to be had in online and grocery channels so we’ll be focusing there as a great way to get scale, while maintaining a competitive price point and our brand’s value.

Hannah Childs, Co-CEO, says the team is grateful for the overwhelming support that the business has received from the public to date. "Thank you to all our fans for helping us get to where we are now, and to where we are headed. Since 2013, we’ve grown from a small brand contract brewing to a fully operational, in-house brewery, with two hospitality sites - making beers for the Kiwi public, and six countries around the world.

"We’re passionate about maintaining all the things that people love about our unique brand, while spreading the Churly vibes to more people. That’s what this next capital raise is all about."

While the mainstream beer market in NZ has been in decline, craft beer continues to be one of the fastest growing alcoholic drinks categories in NZ, now equating for 18% of total beer grocery sales for 2021, compared with 12% in 2020. Global trends reflect a consistent increase in preference for craft beer, particularly the desire for a wide range of high quality brews, lower alcohol by volume (ABV) alternatives and unique flavours. Behemoth’s agility (they’ve produced over 500 unique beers to date) and brewmanship positions them well to keep bringing new and innovative flavours to the ever evolving Kiwi and international craft beer market.

Snowball Effect’s Co-Founder and CEO, Simeon Burnett, says "We know all too well that Kiwis truly love and support Behemoth and their plans for the future. It’s clear that there’s a growing demand, both in NZ and abroad, for premium craft beer. In less than a decade since its inception, Behemoth has solidified itself as one of the country’s top craft beer breweries. Our hope is that Behemoth’s supporters yet again rally behind them in this latest investment opportunity."

Earlier this month the brewery announced new distribution and brew partnerships across geographies, with leading Aussie retailer Coles, and Californian craft beer legend’s, Ballast Point.

For more information on Behemoth’s offer, which is now live to the public, visit https://www.snowballeffect.co.nz/offers/behemoth-msuva.

To learn more about Behemoth, visit https://www.behemothbrewing.co.nz/about