Steve Smith appointed new regional sales manager at Lenard's

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 15:36

Steve Smith, formerly of Coles, Woolworths, Metcash and IGA, has been appointed the Regional Sales Manager for New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania at iconic Australian poultry company, Lenard's.

"As a business, Lenard's is excited to welcome Steve on board as our Regional Sales Manager," said Lenard's Chief Executive Officer, Harry Rumpler.

"Steve has worked for Metcash, and as a retailer so his experience will be a huge benefit to Lenard's.

"Steve’s understanding of the independent sector will ensure our continued growth as we roll out our distribution and product strategies. We see Steve’s relationships with retailers as a key to our success.

"We need good people. People are the building blocks of any successful business. Steve will add to our strong base of good people."

Steve and Harry have known each other for 10 years with the pair re-connecting in recent months, the timing was right for Steve to join the Lenard's team.

" Lenard's is just a sensational product with great packaging, well-priced, extremely tasty and the fact it’s frozen-thawback means it’s easy for retailers to manage," said Mr Smith.

"Being a former store owner, I know how important wastage and margin is.

"My aim is for Lenard’s to be stocked at as many stores as possible, and to help retailers sell as much stock as possible with excellent margin so it’s a win/win.

"It’s an awesome team up in Queensland, and Harry has everyone working as one unit with one goal."

Mr Smith joined the Lenard's team in August 2022.