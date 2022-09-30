Business leaders honoured at inaugural Wellington address

Friday, 30 September, 2022 - 05:05

The first ever Wellington Address took place last night hosted by the Power of Three - a collaboration between the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Wellington Pasifika Business Network and Te Awe MÄori Business Network to promote the Region’s businesses.

The Address honoured six standouts in the business community, for their leadership and dedication, and contribution both to business, and to Wellington.

The six honourees stood out as individuals who have gone above and beyond for both their organisations, and community. They were:

Nominated by Te Awe MÄori Business Network

-Liz Mellish (MNZM), Chair of Palmerston North MÄori Reserve Trust

-Kura Moeahu, Tumu Whakarae Senior Cultural Advisor for Parliamentary Services

Nominated by the Wellington Pasifika Business Network

-Fiso John Fiso (ONZM), Founder of the New Zealand Institute of Sport

-Pauline Faumuina, Director of Pacific Soul Food Services

Nominated by the Wellington Chamber of Commerce

Stacey Shortall, Lawyer at MinterEllisonRuddWatts Tim Brown, former Chair of Wellington Airport

"We too easily take for granted the sacrifice that goes into running a business, and the indispensable role it plays in Wellington’s success," said Simon Arcus, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"The Wellington Address is our effort to change that - recognising individuals who have held high profile day jobs while distinguishing themselves in their communities."

"All six honourees are inspiring role models and have shown high standards of accountability and good governance and are well deserving of the recognition they have earned."

Te Awe Chair Wayne Johnston said it was important to recognise and celebrate pioneers like Kura Moeahu and Liz Mellish who have blazed the trail for others to follow.

"We acknowledge their mana and their mahi and everything they have done for Wellington and people across the motu."

Pasifika Business Network Chair Paul Retimanu said all the award winners exemplified leadership through service.

"It is humbling to see how much people like John Fiso and Pauline Faumuina have given in service of their families, their communities and to Wellington."

The Address was sponsored by the Ministry for Pacific Peoples, KÄpura and CentrePort and was held in front of over 150 people at Te Marae at Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. It will be an annual tradition, honouring key members of the business community for the vital role they play in helping Wellington thrive.

The Wellington Address was the third Power of Three event since its formation in April of this year, following the Pre-Budget Breakfast in May.