Saturday, 1 October, 2022 - 05:00

The Hotel Britomart celebrates turning two - and welcoming over 180,000 guests - with two birthday offers and a refresh of kingi’s menu.

In the two years since opening on 1 October 2020, The Hotel Britomart has been locally and internationally recognised as a sustainable hospitality success story, winning more than 20 awards for design, architecture, hospitality and sustainability.

More than 180,000 people have visited the hotel, its sustainable seafood restaurant kingi and its event spaces, The Libraries, since its opening date.

"We opened our doors two years ago with international borders closed but with strong support from New Zealanders travelling in-between lockdowns," says general manager Clinton Farley. "Today we’re delighted to welcome the world as well, to experience our New Zealand manaakitanga [hospitality]. At our second birthday, I’m extremely proud of what of what our team has achieved. All of them are industry experts, focused on delivering genuine, personalised, curated guest experiences."

The Hotel Britomart is Aotearoa’s first 5-Green Star hotel, earning the certification from the New Zealand Green Building Council through a careful dedication to using eco-friendly materials, creating healthy interior environments, using minimal resources and managing waste well.

In the 2021 year, the hotel was New Zealand’s most awarded, taking home 21 awards, including:

- 5 Gold Pins at the Best Design Awards

- 3 Property Industry awards

- 3 NZIA Architecture awards - 2 NZ Hospitality awards, including Most Sustainable Business

- Inclusion on the 2021 Conde Nast international Hot List

The opening of The Libraries, in March 2021, was an early milestone. "There are very few event spaces like The Libraries in Aotearoa - beautifully refurbished heritage spaces that are a celebration of New Zealand art, craftsmanship and design, where world-class food and wine can be enjoyed," says Clinton.

The release of the hotel’s first Sustainability Report in July 2022 has also been a proud marker in the hotel’s sustainability journey. "We are serious about our sustainability and the report gives the big picture of our ongoing efforts to prioritise people and the planet," says Clinton. "Every little bit adds up - for example, by choosing recycled PET for the duvet and pillow inners, and mattress toppers and protectors, alongside the organic cotton linen for our hotel beds, more than 36,500 plastic bottles were diverted from landfill.

"Most of all, we’re proud to be New Zealand owned and operated, and to be contributing members of the Britomart downtown community."

Celebratory thank-you offers for all guests To celebrate and thank guests for two years of support, The Hotel Britomart has two great month-long birthday offers.

For direct bookings, The Hotel Britomart offers 20% off stays of two nights or more until March 2023 with promo code 2BDay, and 20% off accommodation vouchers for the month of October when using the code BDAY22. Terms and conditions apply

They also have an online Spin the Wheel pop-up that gives direct booking guests a chance to add complimentary upgrades to their stay, like breakfast at kingi, late checkout or a bottle of champagne.

New season, new menu

Spring has arrived at kingi, with some beautiful new-season menu refreshes.

As the ground warms up, kingi’s menu is full of new season produce; fresh peas and asparagus, and crisp radishes to dunk into a cylinder of herb-rolled fresh cheese.

New seafood additions to the menu include a raw trevally oka in coconut yoghurt, with mango and chilli, created by chef de cuisine Wallace Mua from his Samoan heritage, and delicate butterflied boquerones (fresh anchovies) with stracciatella, spring peas and preserved lemon.

The yellow-belly flounder gets a new treatment, pan-fried with almonds, citrus and capers, and there’s a refreshed wine menu that hints at the fun months ahead.