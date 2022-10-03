WSP, Beca, SYSTRA and COX join forces on Waitemata Harbour Connections

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 08:57

Leading design and engineering firms WSP, Beca, SYSTRA and COX Architecture with EY are delighted to have been chosen as the preferred bidder for additional transport connections across TÄmaki Makaurau / Auckland's WaitematÄ Harbour.

Clients Waka Kotahi with partners Auckland Transport and Auckland Council selected the four firms following a competitive tender process. They will work closely with the preferred bidders for Auckland Light Rail, as together the two projects are essential to Auckland's rapid transit future.

A joint venture partnership between the companies has been established and will now work with the clients to progress planning and design aspects for the next phase of the Additional WaitematÄ Harbour Connections (AWHC) project.

The AWHC project represents an essential long-term investment in Auckland and New Zealand’s transport future. It seeks to be a catalyst for the public realm, with the design and planning solutions aimed at supporting and improving the functionality of the city and galvanising the community.

The partnership will leverage experience from many successful harbour connection projects. Individual firms in the partnership have previously worked together on projects including Sydney’s Western Harbour Tunnel and Beaches Link, and Sydney Metro City Harbour Crossing. In coming together for the AWHC project they will combine previous local infrastructure experience with international design and engineering best practice.

There has been talk of a second harbour crossing ever since Auckland Harbour Bridge opened in 1959. Fast forward over sixty years, and the additional harbour connection now being investigated will be considering all multi-modal options - including light rail, buses, connections for walking and cycling, vehicles and freight.

For reasons of environmental sustainability, resilience, and population growth, it's never been more important for the City of Sails to have an additional integrated, safe, responsive and sustainable additional cross-harbour travel route between the North Shore and Auckland isthmus. Together, the partnership has the drive, capability and capacity to develop and deliver a plan to achieve this.

The partnership looks forward to next steps and working with Waka Kotahi, Auckland Transport, Auckland Council, and the Auckland Light Rail team to bring to life additional harbour connections that will provide Aucklanders with more carbon-friendly transport choice, engage with communities, and rival the very best cross-harbour infrastructure seen anywhere in the world.