New Director fortifies TSB Board's skillset

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 10:22

TSB continues to fortify its Board’s skillset with the appointment of a new Director, Melanie Templeton.

Based in Wellington, Ms Templeton is an independent director with extensive governance experience spanning both public and private sectors in fintech, agtech and digital banking.

Ms Templeton most recently served as the Chair of PledgeMe Ltd, and as an Independent Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee for MTF Finance Ltd and Xerra Ltd. She has also been a Committee Member on Inland Revenue’s Risk and Assurance Committee since 2017.

TSB Board Chair, Mark Darrow says Ms Templeton’s impressive CV and governance experience made her stand out as a candidate for the TSB Board.

"Melanie’s expertise is another important step in helping TSB leapfrog into the future, with the digital transformation we want and need in order to be the easiest bank to deal with."

Mr Darrow says Ms Templeton brings invaluable expertise and insight.

"We have big aspirations and the Board will play an important role in helping harness these opportunities and support TSB into its next phase of growth and development."

Ms Templeton says she looks forward to contributing to TSB’s digital transformation as it moves into the future.

"Working in governance is a privilege and a responsibility. I care about people, and the impact social, environmental, and economic pressures are having on our communities.

"I am drawn to complex environments where new technology is having a transformative effect on business models and where it is also needed to drive efficiency and opportunity.

"I have seen the significant amount of work TSB has undertaken in the past few years to transform the experience of both its people and customers and I believe I can positively contribute to this ongoing growth."