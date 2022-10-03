Havana's great coffee shout - Havana Coffee Works

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 12:30

On October 4th, for one day only, Havana Coffee Works is shouting New Zealanders a free coffee to encourage consumers to ditch the single-use cup habit

Havana is launching its Coffee Cup Library - a system that will allow customers to order their takeaway coffee in a returnable stainless-steel cup, just like borrowing a library book

Havana’s Coffee Cup Library is launching across the country at over 75 participating cafés

Wellington, New Zealand: To celebrate the launch of its Coffee Cup Library on October 4th, New Zealand coffee makers, Havana Coffee Works is hosting a Great Coffee Shout across Aotearoa for any and every Kiwi that gets involved. For one day only, anyone who visits one of the 75 participating Havana venues will be able to get a complimentary coffee in one of Havana’s new returnable stainless-steel cups.

From the Hibiscus Coast all the way down to Dunedin, Kiwis will be able to get their hands on the famous Havana blend entirely on the house. The Great Coffee Shout celebrations will be centred at Wellington’s Cuba Street, where Havana trucks will be parked, showing Wellingtonians how to sign up and directing them to one of Wellingtons many participating outlets for fresh brews on their morning commute.

October marks the introduction of Havana’s new returnable coffee cup system, which aims to reduce the 295 million single-use cups Kiwis use each year, 99 per cent of which end up in landfill. Havana has teamed up with returnable packaging experts Again Again to create an innovative and practical system as a part of their Ground for Good campaign.

Dubbed the Coffee Cup Library, the initiative owes similarities to a typical library system. Coffee lovers will have the opportunity to sign up, borrow and return a reusable stainless steel coffee cup from any participating venue within the Ground for Good network.

Sam Keall, Havana Sales Manager, says, "Havana is leading New Zealand’s coffee industry into a new age and approach to how we do takeaway coffee. We wanted to create a system that is straightforward and effective at reducing single-use coffee cup waste that not only is better for the environment but also delivers the best coffee-drinking experience. The Coffee Cup Library does just that - and what better way to celebrate and spread the word than giving coffee-obsessed Kiwis a complimentary coffee to start the day?"

The system is simple and as easy as borrowing a library book. All customers need to do is download the Again Again app, purchase a coffee from their chosen Havana supplied café, and tap their phone on the scan station at the till to borrow a Havana cup at no extra cost. In many locations, customers will receive a discount for borrowing a returnable cup. Customers have two weeks to bring their borrowed cups back to a participating café within the Ground For Good venue network. To borrow another returnable coffee cup, customers don’t need to remember to return any previous loan cups.

"We surveyed people across the country and began trialling the Coffee Cup Library at our two Havana roasteries. With the help of Again Again we’ve been able to create a zero-waste circular system that is convenient and simple for Kiwis to get behind. Havana understands that tackling New Zealand’s issue around single-use waste won't happen overnight but we believe the Coffee Cup Library is a significant step towards positive change," says Sam.

Over the months of October and November, every time a returnable coffee cup is borrowed, Havana will donate to a community cause selected by the café partner, every time a cup is borrowed.

The Great Coffee Shout will be available for anyone who wishes to sign up through the Again Again app and participate in the Coffee Cup Library system.

View all participating Havana cafés and venues HERE

Why the Coffee Cup Library

The impact of single-use waste in Aotearoa:

Despite our clean and green reputation, Aotearoa generates the most landfill per capita of any developed nation in the world[2: https://sensoneo.com/global-waste-index/]

Every year, Kiwis throw away 295 million single-use cups2 and when these cups don’t make it to landfill, they take hundreds of years to break down in the environment[3: https://www.packagingforum.org.nz/compostable-coffee-cup-project/]

Most single-use coffee cups aren’t recyclable due to their plastic interior liners and while compostable cups may seem like an eco-friendly solution, it is estimated that only 1 in 400 of these cups are actually composted[4: https://environment.govt.nz/publications/compostable-products-ministry-for-the-environment-position-statement/]

How the Coffee Cup Library Works

The process is as easy as borrowing a library book:

Simply download the Again Again app

Check your Havana returnable cup in and out at your local participating café by tapping your phone on the Havana stand at the till

If a cup is returned to any local participating café within two weeks, there is no cost

Just like a late book, a small fee is incurred for cups returned late

Every time a cup is returned it is commercially cleaned and ready to be used by the next person