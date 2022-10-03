The Generator celebrated Tuvaluan Language Week with Tavita Salu's legacy

|
Tavita Salu, his wife and seven children are thankful for The Generator opportunity. Migrating from Tuvalu to eventually settle in Whangarei; Tavita’s dream was to create a family business; a legacy for his six sons and one daughter.
Click HERE for his story - https://thegenerator.org.nz/inspiration/projects/thegeneratorenablesalegacy
