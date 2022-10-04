Booster Wine Group awarded 'Best Producer New Zealand'

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 10:39

Booster Wine Group has received the award of 'Best Producer New Zealand' from the Mundus Vini Grand International Wine Awards, after receiving five gold medals in the Summer Tasting 2022:

Sileni Cellar Selection Sauvignon Blanc 2022 - Gold

Sileni Grand Reserve Plateau Pinot Noir 2019 - Gold

Spinyback Pinot Gris 2022 - Gold

Tahuna Sauvignon Blanc 2022 - Gold

Greyrock Sauvignon Blanc 2022 - Gold

Mundus Vini, based in Germany, is an internationally recognised and established wine competition, with c.12,000 wines entered each year. The wines and 'Best Producer' were awarded at the 31st Grand International Wine Award MUNDUS VINI, which were blind tasted and professionally evaluated by a 130-member international jury of experts from 33 wine-growing nations.

"We're thrilled with this accolade that recognises the breadth and diversity of our wines and regions that we proudly produce for our valued customers both here and across the globe." - Hamish Kempthorne, National Head of Production.

Booster Wine Group was established in 2019 by merging several family-owned and run wineries. By joining these wine producers and with the addition of the Gravity-fed winery at Mahana in Nelson, it has given the wineries the capacity to continue producing world-class wine while staying in kiwi ownership. Booster Wine Group crafts a multi-award-winning range of wines from New Zealand's top wine regions. The cornerstone brands include Awatere River, LV Wines, Waimea, Sileni, Bannock Brae and Gravity Winery. The group also has an established export portfolio, including brands Greyrock, Spinyback and Tahuna, distributed across its network of 44 global markets.