NZ’s small business owners optimistic about future, despite struggles

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 10:41

Small business owners around New Zealand are remarkably resilient in the face of numerous economic challenges, new research shows.

In Canstar’s survey of 700 small business owners, 49% said they were ‘optimistic’ about the future of their businesses, while 16% were negative. The remainder said they felt neutral.

The responses come in the context of broader economic surveys showing business conï¬dence in the economy remains negative in the wake of pandemic lockdowns and disruptions, and amid ongoing economic pressures.

However the Canstar survey shows many small business owners feel positive about their own futures, having survived the struggles of recent years.

Their resilience is signiï¬cant given the intense pressures of inï¬ation, a tight labour market and continued supply chain issues. And that pain is noted, with nearly half (48%) saying running a small business has become harder, and 55% saying the pandemic had a negative impact on their businesses.

The survey was conducted to ï¬nd which accounting provider is New Zealand’s favourite for small business. We’re proud to reveal Xero is the winner, for the fourth year in a row.

The survey asked what small business owners looked for in accounting software, and how they rated their providers. The most important requirement for small businesses was that the software was easy to integrate into their systems. This was followed by the ease of its use, and value for money. Customers also looked for functionality, customer service and reporting.

Xero’s customers gave it 5 stars in every Driver of Satisfaction, a remarkable achievement that showed how much they valued the provider’s technology and support.

Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager, said the survey showed how much small businesses appreciated third-party providers such as Xero easing the many pressures on their businesses.

"It’s been an incredibly tough time for small businesses in New Zealand, and having providers such as Xero lighten the administrative load makes a big difference. Our survey showed how many are still struggling, yet say they are positive about the future. This is very heartening to see. Xero’s support of small businesses at this time is clearly seen as very valuable and we congratulate them for their success."

Along with the optimism, more than a third (36%) of small businesses say their revenue had increased in the previous 12 months, as opposed to decreasing (33%) or staying the same (30%).

And while COVID may be fading as a threat, nearly one in ï¬ve small business owners (18%) say ï¬nding good employees is the biggest challenge, while almost as many (17%) say their main diï¬culty is managing cash ï¬ow. Other concerns are increasing competition, regulation, raising funds and ï¬nding good suppliers. Furthermore, 43% say inï¬ationary pressures are putting a strain on their businesses.

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site here.