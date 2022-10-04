Resource consent granted for a Pak'nSave in Rolleston

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 11:26

Foodstuffs South Island has recently obtained resource consent to build a brand new PAK’nSAVE in Rolleston.

Foodstuffs South Island is a cooperative of 230 local grocers who individually own and operate New World, PAK’nSAVE, Four Square, Raeward Fresh and On the Spot stores in communities around the South Island, employing over 15,000 team members.

PAK’nSAVE Rolleston will be located at 157 Levi Road and will be 8108sqm employing more than 260 team members. The new store will be a great asset to the growing community and will provide the option of New Zealand’s lowest food prices to the Rolleston community and greater Selwyn District.

Tim Donaldson, General Manager of Retail and Property at Foodstuffs South Island says, "we’re looking forward to bringing a fantastic new store to the growing Rolleston Community and gaining resource consent is a major milestone. PAK’nSAVE Rolleston will have more than 500 carparks as well as a contemporary drive-through click and collect area where customers will be able to pick up their online orders.

"As a 100% locally owned and operated co-op, it’s important to us to be investing in local communities across the South Island. We’re proud to be investing further in the region and it’s great to be one step closer to bringing the latest store design, shopping experience and world-class grocery offering to the Rolleston area."

Built with sustainability and keeping prices low in mind, the store is located on a large, landscaped site and will have an 8108 sqm footprint. PAK’nSAVE Rolleston will be locally owned and once open, will operate seven days a week, 7am - 10pm.