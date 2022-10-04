Leading recruitment platform selects Boomi to speed talent searches

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 12:38

LiveHire joins leading companies around the globe in selecting Boomi’s category-leading and Gold Globee Award®-winning integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for better business outcomes

Boomi’s platform helps enable LiveHire’s global expansion while delivering more timely and cost-effective integration options to suit clients’ unique talent acquisition needs

Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced LiveHire, a global software as a service (SaaS) recruitment provider, has enhanced its talent and direct sourcing platform to address market demands for speed and customisation. Using the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform, LiveHire developed an integration mechanism to support flexibility and choice for its clients’ bespoke recruitment needs, helping mitigate the ongoing global skills shortage.

Receiving recognition as a market leader in Direct Sourcing shortly after entering the North American Market, LiveHire enables clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers. Continued growth in enterprise recruitment across the Asia Pacific region, alongside rapid growth in North America, has driven the company’s need to scale its integration marketplace to meet growing demands.

"Every customer has their own wish list, but we're in the middle of a global skills shortage and there are hundreds of HR applications available that help companies deliver better outcomes," said Will Sheers, Head of Product at LiveHire. "Our team doesn’t have the capacity to build direct integrations for every request, and not every client or technology partner is able to build their own integrations to LiveHire’s Open Application Programming Interfaces (Open APIs). Boomi helps us deliver secure integration solutions quickly, maximising our return on investment in Open APIs and allowing our engineering team to focus on other strategic initiatives."

Boomi changed the way LiveHire approaches integrations, helping the recruitment platform expand its integration capabilities.

Within weeks of deploying the Boomi platform, LiveHire launched an integration with the market-leading external workforce management platform SAP Fieldglass. This connectivity, along with LiveHire’s SAP SuccessFactors Recruitment Module integration, positions LiveHire as a unified Total Talent Acquisition and Engagement Platform for SAP.

"Talent shortages are not unique to the technology sector nor to Australia - there’s a problematic skills deficit across multiple industries, worldwide. To find the right people sooner, companies need a digital recruitment platform that suits their company style," said Nathan Gower, Head of Australia and New Zealand at Boomi. "With our easy-to-use, low-code platform, LiveHire can now offer its customers a standard integration mechanism, allowing them to customise their hiring process with a flexible framework to pick and choose their preferred mix of HR systems."

Boomi celebrates numerous awards for product excellence and culture, including the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, two international Stevie® Awards for Company of the Year and Product Innovation, a listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces, and two Comparably awards for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Company for Career Growth.

Named one of America's fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 2022 list, Boomi recently set the industry record for largest customer base among integration platform vendors, added world-class leaders, and continues to expand its global footprint.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the integration platform as a service (iPaaS) space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and partners with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Google and Microsoft, among others.

Boomi’s cloud-native, low-code platform helps organisations across all industries connect data applications, streamline workflows, and deliver more integrated customer experiences.