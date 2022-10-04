$7.5 million New World opens in Newmarket

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 13:10

New World Newmarket has officially opened its doors to customers today, bringing the latest store design and a unique grocery offering to one of Auckland’s major shopping destinations.

The new store has been designed and stocked with the needs of the busy urban community in mind and has a focus on convenience and ease. The deli is a key feature of the store with an extensive range of food-to-go options as well as a full grocery offering.

Foodstuffs North Island has invested $7.5 million into the new store, which is located at 42 Nuffield Street and is just one of the many communities they’re committed to investing in. New World Newmarket is the co-op's newest store, following the opening of two new Four Squares for Cambridge and St Heliers in August, and a $17m New World supermarket for the Wairoa community in July. The co-op also opened a new $10m custom-built cross dock and transport centre in Whangarei in September.

Foodstuffs North Island is a cooperative of 350 grocers who own and operate their local New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores in communities around the North Island.

Morgan McCann, Foodstuffs North Island General Manager of Retail says it’s fantastic to be opening a new store in Newmarket and to have first-time store owner Matt Hayward at the helm.

"Each of our stores are proudly locally owned and operated and becoming a co-op member and owning your first store takes many years of hard work and commitment to the grocery industry, which Matt has demonstrated over more than 15 years at Foodstuffs. To be able to support him on his journey to ownership makes this store opening that much more special."

Store owner Matt Hayward says it’s great to finally welcome the community into the new store and share all it has to offer.

"After working with Foodstuffs for many years, it’s a privilege to now have my own store.

"My wife Amy and I are excited to be serving our local community. It’s an area that we’ve worked in before so it’s great to be back."

New World Newmarket offers a bright, contemporary expression of the New World experience, taking inspiration from the building’s former home as a power transfer station, Newmarket’s origins as one of Auckland’s original marketplaces, and its history of neon lights and high fashion energy.

"New World Newmarket will look and feel different from other New World stores, with an industrial looking fitout of this great old building - the store used to build Morris Minor cars back in the day!

"We’ve been able to tailor the store to the likes and needs of our community and we know our customers are often busy or on the move, so our store has a great deli selection including hot sandwiches and chickens, fresh salads, seafood and produce, meal solutions and delicious baked treats such as bread and sweets, as well as on-site, barista made Everybird coffee. Our craft beer selection will also compete with some of the best around," says Hayward.

New World Newmarket employs 40 full time staff, has 70 car parks and is full of the latest innovations and technology with sustainable features such as having doors on meat, produce and chiller fridges helping to reduce emissions and give customers a more sustainable shopping experience.

The Newmarket site is owned and developed by Westfield’s Scentre Group who are already well embedded in this urban Auckland community.

New World Newmarket is located at 42 Nuffield Street and is open Monday - Sunday, 7am - 9pm.

Find out more about our journey to ownership here - https://www.foodstuffs.co.nz/who-we-are/becoming-an-owner