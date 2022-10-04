Air Tahiti Nui launches Seattle service

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 14:56

Air Tahiti Nui is preparing to celebrate the first non-stop service connecting Seattle to Tahiti. The inaugural flight, TN51, will depart Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) at 1230hrs local time on Wednesday 05 October and arrive in Tahiti at 1910hrs local time on Wednesday 05 October.

The service marks the start of a new partnership between Air Tahiti Nui and Alaska Airlines, one of North America’s most prestigious carriers and a leader in the Northwest region.

This codeshare partnership will enable travellers to connect with nearly 100 cities in North America through the Seattle hub. Major cities on the network to be enjoyed by travellers include Vancouver, Boston, Chicago, Miami, and New York City.

The arrangement also offers a world first for Air Tahiti Nui passengers to use their Club Tiare miles on the Alaska Airlines' network. Passengers can also earn Club Tiare miles on Alaska Airlines routes beyond Seattle. Reciprocally, Alaska Airlines customers can earn or use their Mileage Plan miles when travelling with Air Tahiti Nui.

General Manager Pacific Daniel Eggenberger says, "The route complements the long-established Los Angeles route that connects The Islands of Tahiti with North America. This has proven very popular for New Zealand and Australian travellers, especially with highly competitive pricing since the border re-opening in May. With Seattle being a departure point for cruises towards Alaska, we expect a strong interest from the cruise market out of New Zealand and Australia."

The partnership further demonstrates Air Tahiti Nui's commitment to continually developing and enhancing its customer offering to deliver the best travel experience to our favourite destinations. The airline is internationally recognised and, for the fourth consecutive year, has been awarded 'Best Airline in the South Pacific,' - Global Traveler GT Tested Awards, as well as carrying the 'APEX 5 Star Major Airline' rating. In 2021 Air Tahiti Nui's 787-9 Tahitian Dreamliner was also awarded ‘Best Airline Design - Oceania Region’ at the DesignAir Awards.

Route

Days

Departs

Arrives

Aircraft

Flt No.

Papeete - Seattle

Tue, Sat

9.35pm

10.00am+1

787-9

TN52

Seattle - Papeete

Wed, Sun

12.30pm

7.10pm

787-9

TN51