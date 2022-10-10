'Businesses tell Govt to back-off'

|
[ login or create an account ]
It is crystal clear from the Auckland Business Chamber’s October survey of businesses that they want an about-turn from government on its controversial "Fair Pay" and Income Insurance Scheme proposals. "If the government claims to be listening, it should back-off on both of these right now" says Chamber CEO, Simon Bridges.
68% of respondents either disagree or strongly disagree with the "Fair Pay" law proceeding through Parliament and an even higher 78% disagree or strongly disagree with the Income Insurance proposal.
"In terms of business confidence, it’s a mixed picture, with many businesses still very grumpy," says Simon.
"70% of businesses expect their expenditure to increase over the next year, which makes sense in light of the inflation picture. It also probably explains why a pretty big chunk of businesses - 43% - expect to see profits go backwards in the year ahead in comparison to 28% who think it will increase, and 28% who see it staying the same.
"Business optimism, both about their own business and the economic conditions, is generally low but, that said, 85% of businesses reckon they will either keep the same number of staff or in fact take on more over the year ahead."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice