Stephanie Gilmore announced TechnologyOne Brand Ambassador

Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 11:28

Eight-time world surfing champion and the greatest female surfer of all time, Stephanie Gilmore, has teamed up with Australia’s TechnologyOne to become its official Brand Ambassador, a new role which will see the sporting icon work directly with the ASX-listed company’s fast growing, 1300-strong workforce on a new wellbeing program.

TechnologyOne’s, an Australia-founded, global SaaS ERP company, prides itself on its grit and determination to succeed against multi-national rivals, unveiled the new partnership at its flag-ship customer event, Showcase last week. The event was Stephanie’s first appearance since returning to Australia after winning her record-breaking eighth World Title in September at the 2022 World Surf League Finals at Trestles, California.

New TechnologyOne Brand Ambassador, Stephanie Gilmore said "To perform at your peak and to get the best out of yourself, I believe you need to work hard, have a positive mindset and believe that anything is possible. TechnologyOne’s values, dedication to challenge themselves and commitment to the wellbeing of their people was a great fit for me. I’m excited to work with the TechnologyOne team, particularly on maintaining staff wellbeing, which is something I am so passionate about in my own personal life."

TechnologyOne CEO, Ed Chung said: "Stephanie Gilmore’s determination to make the impossible possible, stay at the top of her game, and to succeed year in, year out, is a great fit for our values - because we have the same philosophy. Stephanie is an inspiring figure for all Australians, and our team is incredibly excited to work alongside her on initiatives, including a new company-wide wellbeing strategy.

"In a workplace where we encourage team members to work hard for the communities they serve, it’s important to me that we also show them how to unwind and keep a healthy frame of mind. Stephanie’s guidance here will be critical," he said.

Mental, physical and financial wellbeing initiatives will also be rolled out as part of TechnologyOne’s coordinated program.

TechnologyOne’s branding featured on Gilmore’s board at the WSL Finals and will be visible during the 2023 surfing seasons.