'NZ's leading flexible workspace provider adds Aussie locations to offering'

Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 13:18

In a trans-Tasman first, New Zealand’s leading flexible workspace provider, Generator, has partnered with Hub Australia - its equivalent across the ditch - to offer members a trans-Tasman workspace alliance.

A six-month pilot period is now underway allowing Generator and Hub Australia’s combined 8000 members reciprocal complimentary access.

Precinct Properties (the owner of Generator) Deputy Chief Executive, George Crawford, says since New Zealand’s borders reopened, Generator has seen a steady rise in the number of members heading overseas for short work trips, as well as an increase in overseas visitors booking day-passes to use Generator workspaces here.

"With New Zealand’s borders fully reopen, this is a great time to trial an international partnership that supports flexible working models.

"We’ve already seen our occupancy levels bounce back, so enabling face-to-face meetings ‘across the ditch’ like this is an important next step in promoting business growth and success.

"We’re proud to be leading the industry with a trans-Tasman offering like this. Just as we look to offer innovative workspace solutions for our clients, Generator is also always looking for ways to be innovative at an industry level that adds value for our customers," says Crawford.

Generator members currently have access to five sites across Auckland and Wellington (including the capital’s new Bowen Campus that opened today), and they will now be able to utilise any of Hub Australia’s 13 locations across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra.

"Hub Australia is the ideal partner for this venture, with their premium sites in key locations and a similar operating system that will ensure a seamless hospitality experience for our members," says Crawford.

Hub Australia Chief Executive and Founder Brad Krauskopf says he has seen significant demand from members wanting overseas work-space options, and New Zealand is a great first-step in trialling this concept.

"Our new alliance with Generator gives both companies’ members access to premium workspace in almost all major cities across the region. The combination of corporate travel returning coupled with the permanent shift towards liberated work preferences means we’ll see businesses and employees regularly operating from cities in both Australia and New Zealand.

"Our corporate and enterprise customers recognise that they need to embrace flexible work to attract and retain talented staff - we believe that offering them a network of Trans-Tasman workspaces will help them achieve this."

The initial phase of Hub Australia and Generator’s hybrid work pilot is ongoing until April 1, 2023. Members of each company can access any Hub Australia and Generator space using complimentary day pass access.