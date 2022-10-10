Landis+Gyr awarded Smart Water contract by Watercare

Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 13:33

Landis+Gyr Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), has partnered with Watercare New Zealand’s largest water utility, to deploy 22,000 of Landis+Gyr’s W350 smart water meters across Auckland.

The partnership includes supplying a combination of W350 ultrasonic smart meters with NB-IoT communications and some meters with integrated pressure sensors. The smart meters will enable Watercare to alert its customers to leaks as soon as they are detected to prevent unnecessary water loss.

The partnership also includes the supply of some smart meters integrated with the network leak detection sensor, Sotto® which can detect leaks on Watercare’s network to enable the reduction of non-revenue water losses. These smart water meters also provide better insights with near real-time data that helps utilities improve network operations and maintenance efficiency.

Watercare commenced its smart meter rollout for Aucklanders in early April, replacing old mechanical meters in targeted areas, and using smart meters for any new connections. Watercare's smart networks lead Nish Dogra says the company is on track to install 44,000 smart meters by July next year: "We’ve committed to replacing all of our customers’ water meters with smart meters over the next decade," he says. "We’re also working on technology that will give customers better and more timely insights into their household water usage. With smart meters, we’ll be able to easily identify spikes in a customer’s water consumption and alert them to it, so they can check for leaks in their private plumbing and avoid the ‘bill shock’ that can come with leaks when left undetected for prolonged periods, "explained Nish.

"Landis+Gyr is excited to be supplying our product to support Watercare’s smart meter rollout and accelerate the adoption of smart technology. New Zealand is going through an exciting phase of Three Water reforms to deliver safe, reliable, and affordable services that support good health and sustainable environmental outcomes. We look forward to working with Watercare to support their water efficiency efforts to shape the future of sustainable water management in Auckland," said David Maclean, Vice President of Landis+Gyr New Zealand, Australia and Southeast Asia.