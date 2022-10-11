New owners have 'big plans for North Harbour Rentals'

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 - 08:48

North Harbour Rentals (nhrgroup.co.nz) today announced that it has been acquired by new owners including Andrew Ritchie, Phil Arras (current CEO of North Harbour Rental Group), and investor / Director Tim Cantlon as part of a strategy to expand the current business.

NHR Group was established when two of New Zealand’s leading truck rental, lease and sales companies, North Harbour Rentals in Auckland and O’Neill Rentals in Christchurch, combined to provide a national service

Andrew Ritchie, the former CEO and key shareholder of Ritchies Transport, is the majority investor and will be Chairman of North Harbour Rental Group.

"Phil, Tim and I are delighted to be the new owners of North Harbour Rental Group and we acknowledge the success of the previous owners to build the business as a recognised national brand across five four operations and leader in fleet lease and servicing the film industry," says Ritchie.

Ritchie says the new investors bring both extensive transport industry experience and continuity to the current business.

"We believe North Harbour Rentals Group (NHR Group)is in good hands. I have 30+ years’ experience in leading one of New Zealand’s largest national transport businesses, Phil Arras the current CEO has been with North Harbour Rentals for 7- 8 years (also been in the industry 30 years) and Tim also brings considerable expertise in the sector,"

Ritchie adds that the plans to expand the current business holds exciting potential.

"We will look to add scale to North Harbour Rentals Group’s (NHR Group’s) nationwide service, especially in the expansion of our fleet leasing operations and freight forwarding part of the business where we see significant upside to grow market share," says Ritchie.