New alumni group launched by NZ Young Farmers

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 - 10:29

New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) has formally launched the NZYF Alumni Network.

The NZYF Alumni Network, officially formalised at the 2022 NZYF Annual General Meeting in July, will provide former Young Farmers members with the opportunity to stay connected with the organisation.

The Network will also offer past members a channel for offering up their expertise and support, contributing to NZYFs goal of becoming a sustainable organisation.

NZYF Chief Executive, Lynda Coppersmith, is excited to have the Network formalised.

"New Zealand Young Farmers has been a part of the food and fibre sector since 1927 so we know there are hundreds of ex-members out there doing amazing things," she explains.

"We’re excited to now have the opportunity to stay connected and give our Alumni a network to share their knowledge and offer support for the organisation, on a local, regional and national level."

A group of former members who are proudly dedicated to the organisation and its community have been supporting NZYF in developing the Network.

Advisory group member, NZYF alumna and author of ‘50 Years Young: A History of the Young Farmer of the Year’, Kate Taylor, is excited for ex-NZYF members to be able to stay connected to the organisation, to one another, and have the opportunity to pass down their knowledge and support to the next generation.

"Our Alumni are on farms, in businesses and at boardroom tables around the country, from the big corporates and councils down to rural school boards of trustees," she explains.

"It’s a vast and valuable resource for today’s Young Farmers to tap into."

Currently, a member ages out of the organisation at 31 years old, however, the newly established NZYF Alumni Network recognises their involvement can continue beyond this point.

Alumni are invited to stay connected with their former clubs by acting as mentors for current members and getting involved with local NZYF events and initiatives.

Former NZYF Members can find out more about joining the NZYF Alumni Network at www.youngfarmers.co.nz/nzyf-alumni