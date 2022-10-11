'Unison Engineering Scholarship sparks bright future for promising students'

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 - 14:03

Unison is delighted to be once again offering a scholarship up to the value of $10,000 per year of study to one student intending to, or currently completing their first year of study for a Bachelor of Engineering, majoring in either Electrical or Mechatronics Engineering.

In addition to the financial contribution, Unison offers the student vacation work and may offer employment, subject to satisfactory completion of the relevant degree and available positions.

Unison Chief Operating Officer, Jaun Park says the aim of the Scholarship programme is to attract and develop the next generation of engineers to support Unison’s vision of leading a sustainable energy future.

"Our ability to deliver a sustainable network for future generations relies on attracting and retaining talented employees with a passion for innovation.

"The excellent technical skills and innovative mind-set of previous scholarship recipients gives us confidence that the future of our network is in good hands, which ultimately supports our purpose of enabling communities to prosper."

Graduate Engineer, Euan Sherratt, is one of six current employees who joined Unison through its Engineering Scholarship programme. Receiving the scholarship in 2018 while studying Mechatronics Engineering at the University of Auckland, he is now putting his theory into practice, working behind the scenes in Unison’s Control Room as the Network Performance Engineer.

"Being a recipient of the Unison scholarship has given me a great insight into the electricity distribution industry, while allowing me to develop professional and personal skills that will be of real benefit to my future career," says Mr Sherratt.

"This is an industry that I’m passionate about, and spending time diving into the detail to analyse collected data, before using various software to find smart ways to visualise it in order to understand the current and future state of the network, is a highlight."

"I really enjoy using business intelligence tools, and investigating new technologies, and hope in the future to be working to solve the emerging challenges within the electricity industry."

"Unison is an excellent employer that looks after its staff. I am fortunate to work with a great group of supportive people and am thankful for the constant opportunities to learn and grow."

"If you’re considering Electrical or Mechatronics Engineering, I recommend applying for the Unison Scholarship programme," says Mr Sherratt.

Applications for the Unison Engineering Scholarship close Monday 31st October 2022. Potential applicants are advised to register via the website providing their CV and a 500 word essay, or short video, detailing why they should be offered the scholarship: www.unison.co.nz/scholarship.