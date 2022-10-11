Jordie Barrett helps Aussie baked beans brand enter NZ market - SPC

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 - 16:33

SPC food brand celebrates all things second favourite with the help of NZ’s Jordie Barrett Media Release

10 October 2022, Auckland, NZ: Introducing SPC: Your soon to be ‘second favourite’ canned food brand.

SPC (SPC Operation Ltd) this week announced one of the most unexpected marketing moves yet. Knowing that it will likely be the second most popular choice when it comes to canned food brands, the company has launched its range in New Zealand with a campaign to celebrate all things ‘second favourite’. "You’ll find us next to that more famous guy in the canned food aisle. We’re for anyone who knows what it’s like to be second-pick. Almost the favourite. We’re for Kiwis who don’t need to stand up and beat their chests, but are happy to sit back with something delicious and enjoy," said Rob Giles, CEO of SPC. SPC products have been popular across the ditch for over 100 years with an extensive range of canned

foods including baked beans and spaghetti, tinned peaches, pears, fruit salad, apricots, diced tomatoes and crushed tomatoes. Continued Giles, "We realise there’s more important things in the world than always being first. We’re happy with all the benefits of being slightly less popular, but still really tasty."

Helping kick-off its launch, SPC has teamed up with NZ’s second favourite Barrett brother, Jordie Barrett, who knows better than anyone what it’s like to be runner up. "It’s pretty fun to partner with SPC in celebration of all things second favourite. The past few weeks have also seen some serious game time, so it’s been nice working on a project that’s been a laugh. I don’t like to take myself too seriously and SPC products are no fuss, simple and delicious," said Barrett.

As part of SPC’s campaign, Jordie will be releasing an entertaining content series via his Instagram account to celebrate all things second. The four-part video series, which kicks off today, can be viewed here. SPC’s range of sweet and savoury canned products have started to drop on supermarket shelves across the nation - you’ll find us next to that more famous guy in the canned food aisle. SPC products can be found at Foodstuffs and Countdown supermarkets across the North Island, with prices starting at RRP $1.79. Products will be on shelves in the South Island from February 2023. To find out more about SPC’s launch in NZ visit www.spcnz.co.nz/2ndfavourite. And to catch Jordie’s SPC taste-test content series, visit instagram.com/spc_newzealand. -