Environmental community group finalist in coveted Westpac Auckland Business Awards

Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 - 08:30

KaipÄtiki Project's initiatives for environmental and sustainable living have been selected as a finalist for the Westpac Business Awards 2022 for excellence in Community Contribution in Auckland’s North and West Region.

The category honours organisations who implement initiatives that have a positive impact on the community and generate outcomes that have a long-term benefit - a key to KaipÄtiki Project’s work.

KaipÄtiki Project has long encouraged individuals to connect with nature by providing locals with opportunities to become involved with their teaching garden, learn how to compost, and participate in zero-waste living.

Judith Rosamund, Teaching Garden Coordinator at KaipÄtiki Project, says being a finalist in these prestigious awards is a validation of the hard work that has gone into creating a sustainable community and a better future for our tamariki.

"We are so pleased to have been recognised for our work here in the KaipÄtiki community. Though it has not been easy, our motivated volunteers have shown what’s possible when you have the right mindset. From their work, we have seen the positive implications of coming together for the environment.

"We are forever grateful to those who have been participating in our initiatives, as it is them who help make this happen. It is a true honour to be recognised for our work," says Judith.

Formed in 1998 in Auckland’s North, KaipÄtiki Project is recognised as an innovator in the environment industry. It is a trusted organisation, that is often turned to for demonstrations of new ways of working and living.

Embracing Te Ao MÄori in all aspects of work, KaipÄtiki Project also collaborate with mana whenua and mataawaka MÄori to understand how mÄtauranga MÄori can improve environmental outcomes for the area.

"To us, it’s not just an environmental organisation, but a gateway to a healthier, long-lasting and overall, happier environment for nature and people," says Blanka Ros, Marketing Strategist at KaipÄtiki Project.

"Though workshops and volunteer activities are only a small action towards long-term sustainability in Aotearoa, we know that it is making a difference in the community and are very pleased to be recognised for it," says Blanka.

The project has been extremely influential in Auckland, with volunteers growing over 40,000 eco-sourced native plants annually for its community restoration projects. Looking to further its contribution to the community, KaipÄtiki Project is encouraging locals to join in.

They run weekly volunteer sessions at their sites in KaipÄtiki and Hobsonville, ranging from native plant propagation, growing edible gardens and helping in a zero-waste hub.

Each area of volunteering has different learning opportunities, covering the ways individuals can incorporate sustainable living in their everyday lives and participate in environmental activities. With opportunities for locals to learn and get their hands dirty, KaipÄtiki Project hopes that locals will spring into action and get amongst the fun.

For more information, or to sign up to become a volunteer, visit www.kaipatiki.org.nz