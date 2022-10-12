ASB adjusts rates following OCR increase

Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 - 10:00

ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.50%.

The maximum interest rate on ASB’s Savings Plus deposit account will increase from 2.25% to 2.80% while the interest rate for Headstart will also increase from 2.25% to 2.80% and for Savings On Call from 0.80% to 1.30%.

To further support savers, ASB has also increased many of its term deposit rates, including its nine-month term deposit rate to 4.00% and five-month term deposit rate to 2.75%.

ASB’s Housing Variable rate will move from 6.85% to 7.35% while the ORBIT home loan rate will move from 6.95% to 7.45%.

"Today’s changes to savings deposit rates will be welcome news for many customers," says ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd. "We also know some customers will have questions about how this impacts their home lending and encourage them to reach out so we can talk them through the best options to meet their needs."

Savings Plus bonus interest changes will be backdated to apply from 1 October 2022. All other personal savings rates take effect from 25 October 2022. New variable rates are effective for all new housing loans from 18 October 2022 and 25 October 2022 for existing loans.