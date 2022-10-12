Hundreds pre-register for Peoples PledgeMe raise

Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 - 14:23

More than 500 people have pre-registered their interest in Peoples Coffee PledgeMe campaign, which opens this Friday, following a hugely successful open day at its brand-new Newtown Roastery over the weekend.

Founded in 2004 by Matt Lamason, Peoples sources only organic Fair Trade beans to make its coffee, and it was the first New Zealand food and beverage business to be B-Corp certified. It’s the first time the company has sought capital to grow from outside the business. Seeking a maximum of $1.5 million, Peoples is looking to more than triple its production, so its beans are found on every supermarket shelf and pantry in New Zealand.

Matt Lamason says they’ve been blown away by the early interest in their raise ahead of its PledgeMe campaign officially opening this Friday.

"We had hundreds of people visit our Roastery on Sunday at our open home. It was an amazing opportunity to discuss with them why we do what we do and show the Roastery in action. Most of the people I spoke to were also keen to support our mission to keep Peoples in New Zealand’s hands.

"At a time when the majority of large coffee companies are now in the hands of overseas companies or private equity, our offer to be owned by our staff and customers is really resonating," he says.

James Beyer, Peoples General Manager, says the strong interest hasn’t slowed since officially launching the raise last week.

"Before we even signalled our intentions, we had people lining up to pre-register, and every day since, there has been a steady stream of people signing up to join our Peoples family. With just a few days until PledgeMe officially opens, we’re feeling incredibly optimistic about what we’ll be able to achieve," he says.

The raise will open on the 14th of October, with a minimum target of $500,000 and a maximum of $1.5 million. The minimum investment required to Own a Piece of Peoples is $250. For more information, visit www.peoplescoffee.co.nz

About Peoples Coffee

By the People, For the People, Peoples came into the world to make a difference. Founded by Matt Lamason in 2004, it produces Fair Trade organic coffee championing small-lot coffee farmers around the globe, making a difference in the world through meaningful, sustainable business. B-Corp certified, and Living Wage accredited, Peoples roastery is in Wellington, alongside its two flagship cafes. Peoples coffee can be found in cafes, restaurants, and supermarkets from Wanaka to Auckland.

