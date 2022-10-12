'Good Health extends Pannex range to help Kiwis do more of what they love'

Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 - 15:51

With over 35 years of experience supporting New Zealanders to be the best they can be, Good Health is encouraging Kiwis to do more of what they love with the support of their Pannex natural supplement range, now including new release Pannex Digestion. Featuring a selection of scientifically researched natural ingredients, Good Health’s Pannex range provides an ideal option for people seeking new, natural and innovative advance comfort formulations. Do more of what you love with natural and innovative advance comfort formulations.

"Wellbeing and vitality are at the heart of everything Good Health does, insisting on using only the purest quality ingredients to support New Zealand’s health," shares Good Health’s in-house Naturopath Jane McClurg. "The active ingredient at the heart of the Pannex range previously was only available in New Zealand through a consultation with a natural health practitioner, so we are proud to be able to provide Kiwis with a natural comfort support product over-the-counter at pharmacies and health stores nationwide."

At the heart of the Pannex range is Levagen+, a highly absorbable form of PEA, which is a naturally occurring substance in the human body. Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) is an endogenous fatty acid amide produced naturally in the body in response to injury and stress. "Levels of PEA are naturally produced in the body in response to a stimulus, such as age, exercise - and/or stress," explains Jane. "However, in our modern times our bodies may be relatively depleted of PEA, therefore, supplementation is needed to restore normal levels of this naturally-occurring compound."

When taken orally, PEA supports a broad range of physiological pathways in the body to support comfort where it’s needed most, and can also cumulatively build up in your system over time to provide and long term comfort support where appropriate.

INTRODUCING THE PANNEX RANGE:

Pannex Digestion - Advanced digestive comfort formulation (NEW)

Pannex Digestion is a cutting-edge digestion comfort formulation containing scientifically research Levagen®+ and Pomegranate Fruit Extract. Levagen+ is a naturally sourced, highly bioavailable form of Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) that provides superior absorption and is gentle on digestion.

Levagen+ has been extensively researched and has shown to be effective in supporting digestive comfort and bowel health, providing both short term and continual support.

Combined with Pomegranate which contains potent antioxidants which support digestive comfort and the microbiome, Pannex Digestion supports a calm digestive system.

Recommended for:

Digestive comfort

Microbiome support

Short and continual use

Pannex Immune - Advanced immune and sinus comfort formulation

Pannex Immune is a cutting-edge immune and sinus comfort formulation containing scientifically research Levagen®+ and Cat's Claw.

Levagen+ has been extensively researched and has shown to support comfort during immune system challenges such as ills and chills and congestion, providing both short term and continual support while being gentle on digestion.

Combined with Cat's Claw which is traditionally used to provide significant antioxidant support for sinus comfort and congestion, Pannex Immune supports a calm immune system.

Recommended for:

Immune and sinus comfort

Congestion

Short and continual use

Pannex Joint Capsules - Advanced joint comfort formulation

Good Health Pannex Joint is a cutting-edge joint comfort formulation of scientifically researched Levagen®+ and White Willow. Extensively researched, Levagen+ is shown to be effective in supporting joint comfort and functional mobility, while White Willow is traditionally used to provide significant support for joint comfort and stiffness.

Recommended for:

Helps support short term and continual joint comfort

Suitable for vegans

Pannex Joint Cream - Fast-acting topical joint support

The only product in the Pannex range to not feature PEA (as PEA does not ingest topically), Good Health Pannex Joint Cream is a targeted formulation of capsicum, comfrey and arnica herbs with peppermint, cinnamon, and clove essential oils for fast active joint comfort support.

Combines with the nutrient benefit support of MSM, Pannex Joint Cream provides a warm and soothing application to support external joint comfort.

Recommended for:

Helps support rest and recovery of muscles and joints

Suitable for vegans

Good Health’s Pannex range is available now from all good pharmacies and health stores nationwide. Should you be interested in understanding of one of the Pannex products may be right for you, please visit https://www.goodhealth.co.nz/pannex-22 to request a complimentary and no-obligation consultation with one of Good Health’s Naturopaths or to request a free sample-.

- Free samples available while stocks last. Good Health Products, Auckland. Always read the label and use as directed. If symptoms persist, see your healthcare professional.