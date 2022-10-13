First Steps NZ goes Nationwide

Thursday, 13 October, 2022 - 09:35

We would like to extend a media invitation to attend the launch of First Steps going nationwide.

First Steps has seen more than 71,000 people visit the firststeps.nz site, more than 75,000 resources downloaded and over 1,300 emergency helpline calls attended. Those who have supported First Steps have shared how they respond to pressure and then have converted their experiences into useful tools for positive wellbeing. It is time to extend this in demand resource to all NZ businesses.

Join us along with special Guest, Minister of Small Business, The Hon Stuart Nash for the launch of First Steps NZ. First Steps is a space to find a range of resources, video content, podcasts, and tools to help you make sense of challenging situations, reduce pressure, and make meaningful change toward a fulfilling and balanced life. In additional to self-directed resources, First Steps provides access to confidential support from approved professional wellbeing providers.

First Steps is a self-directed platform will take you from "Under Pressure to Under Control"

First Steps NZ Boardroom Morning Tea

Date: Friday 14th October 2022

Time: 9.30am - 10.30am

Location: Hornby Club

17 Carmen Road, Hornby, Christchurch, New Zealand

Please RSVP by return mail.