Spark completes migration to Genesys Cloud CX contact centre platform

Thursday, 13 October, 2022 - 09:22

Spark optimises contact centre technologies to support transformation of customer experience and Unified Frontline strategy via a best-in-class cloud-based solution from Genesys

Spark has completed its migration to the Genesys Cloud CX™ contact centre platform from its previous mix of legacy contact centre technologies. The secure and flexible cloud-based solution is enabling New Zealand’s largest telecommunications and digital services company to further transform its customer experience and improve service delivery.

Answering the call for change

Spark employs more than 1400 staff in customer support roles across its contact centre, virtual and retail channels across Aotearoa for both Spark and its subsidiary Skinny, as well as an offshore call centre in Manila. Collectively, the team respond to tens of thousands of calls, messages and enquiries daily.

Spark wanted its contact centre technology to be able to support its transformational vision for customer service: frontline teams able to shift to where demand is greatest, respond to customers in shorter timeframes and resolve issues promptly and effectively. Implementing Genesys Cloud CX, a leading public cloud contact centre platform, has enabled Spark to streamline the implementation of its Unified Frontline strategy in support of this vision.

Unified Frontline is a Spark-developed business model that upskills its customer facing teams across a variety of customer-facing disciplines, and then dynamically moves teams to match the ebbs and flows of customer needs. For instance, staff who work on a retail floor of a Spark store can shift to answering contact centre queries when the store is quiet; or contact centre teams can move to support a specific call queue when customer demand goes up expectedly due to an outage.

James Palmer-Dale, Chapter Lead of Customer Engagement Solutions at Spark says, "As we already offer Genesys Cloud CX to our business customers, we understood the benefits the solution offered. It has been great to work with Genesys on our own business, to help us personalise and enhance our customers experience and streamline our contact centre operations.

"The initial implementation of Genesys Cloud CX has been a remarkably smooth process and we can see how it is already supporting our Unified Frontline strategy to come to life.

"With the core contact centre solution in place, and the weekly customer-driven new feature releases from Genesys, we’re well positioned to expand our customer service capability in both voice and digital channels, and benefit from the bot, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities to further improve services to our customers, engaging with them where they want to talk to us. For example, in a situation such as an unplanned outage - rather than waiting in queue, our customers will be able to subscribe to updates and automatically instigate remedial offerings, like additional data or call forwarding."

Kim Duncan, Partner Account Director for New Zealand at Genesys says, "Spark is even more equipped to approach every customer interaction with empathy, safe in the knowledge that they have the tools to deliver exceptional experience and personalised service across all touchpoints. With Genesys Cloud CX, they have access to an integrated and secure platform. We are glad to be a part of Spark’s vision of revolutionising customer service."

The move to the Genesys Cloud CX solution has also reduced Spark’s technology footprint, with the migration reducing the number of servers required from 300 servers across multiple sites to just 12.

Palmer-Dale explains this has also reduced maintenance overheads, "Because we’re spending less time on maintenance, we can implement new developments faster and which opens up opportunities for us to innovate."