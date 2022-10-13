'Introducing Philips LED's most energy-efficient LED bulbs'

Thursday, 13 October, 2022 - 12:57

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, introduces the first Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs with a longer lifespan, providing consumers with a smart investment for both the planet and their purse. The more sustainable LED bulbs, available in 2.3W (40W equivalent) and 4W (60W equivalent) wattages, will hit the shelves from October 2022.

For energy efficiency, the new Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs achieved an A-class rating - meeting the highest level in the new European energy labelling legislations. Under the new regulations, lighting products have to reach an energy efficiency of 210lm/W. Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs meet these criteria, meaning they consume 60% less power to achieve the same light output and quality as standard Philips LED bulbs¹.

1 Up to 60% less energy, when comparing a Philips Ultra Efficient 2.3W LED bulb to a standard Philips LED bulb 6W equivalent with 470lm or comparing a Philips Ultra Efficient 4W LED bulb to a standard Philips LED bulb 9.5W equivalent with 806lm

2 Calculation based on 50,000 hours, residential use with an average of 2.7h hours a day

The bulb that can last half a century

The new Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs - which meet the high-quality Philips EyeComfort3 criteria - are the brand’s most energy-efficient lamps in this shape yet. Consumers can benefit from three times longer life span4 than Philips LED’s regular A-shape equivalents as the new bulbs are able to shine light for approximately 50,000 hours. This translates into an average lifetime of 50 years2, which provides consumers with a smart investment in the long run, for both the planet and their purse.

"Our passion for a better and more sustainable world pushed us to further innovate and increase the energy efficiency of our LED lighting. With this technological breakthrough, we created our most energy-efficient lamp in this shape yet, while maintaining the same high quality of LED lighting that our customers are used to," says Michael Rombouts, Business Unit leader LED Lamps and Luminaires at Signify.

Availability

Consumers can recognise the new Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs by the same zero-plastic packaging structure and design that they’re used to, but with a green background colour to illustrate the commitment to providing consumers around the bulb with sustainable lighting products.

Signify is committed to further improving efficiency levels for all form factors over time and continues its efforts to achieving plastic free packaging on all its consumer product by the end of 2021.

â Philips Ultra LED Light bulb 2.3W (485lumens) Available in: White, Warm White NZD: RRP $19.95

â Philips Ultra LED Light bulb 4W (840lumens) Available in: White, Warm White NZD: RRP $24.95

For more information about the new Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs, please visit www.lighting.philips.co.nz/consumer/ultra-efficient