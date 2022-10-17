BEIA appoints new Events Manager

Monday, 17 October, 2022 - 11:36

Chris Peak is joining Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) next week as Events Manager, responsible for BEIA’s key events including the annual MEETINGS exhibition.

He replaces Jen Henshaw who leaves BEIA later next week after delivering two successful MEETINGS events in 2021 and 2022 and this year’s conference.

"We are immensely grateful to Jen for all her exceptional work during the last two challenging years," BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says.

Chris has been with The Conference Company in Auckland for the past eight years, managing the successful delivery of in-person, hybrid, and virtual events across New Zealand and Australia for this globally-recognised professional conference organiser (PCO).

Before this he was with AJ Hackett Bungy in Queenstown for six years, responsible for the day-to-day operations of one of New Zealand’s top visitor attractions and event venues.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Chris holds an Honours degree in Communication Studies and Management from the University of Leeds.

Lisa Hopkins says BEIA used the expertise of Anna Hayward, Senior Associate Business Events at Tourism Talent to help secure the ideal candidate for this role.

"Anna’s knowledge of business events, her experience, and connections meant we were able to successfully find and appoint Chris to this key industry position," she says.

Chris starts his new role on 25 October and will have time to work with Jen on handover before her final day on 28 October.