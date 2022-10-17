Wentworth Station for sale - Colliers

Monday, 17 October, 2022 - 15:57

A well-positioned, large-scale freehold station in the Queenstown high country offers prospective purchasers the chance to secure a slice of one of New Zealand’s most desirable landscapes.

Wentworth Station, located off State Highway 6 in Gibbston Valley, spans 3,365.6746ha.

Rising in contour from around 400m up to 1400m, the station adjoins and encompasses a series of crystal-clear rivers and streams, including the Nevis River and various branches of Doolan’s Creek.

Access to the site is gained from either Victoria Flats, the Nevis Valley, or Coal Pit Road and it also borders the Remarkables conservation area where high altitude hiking and hunting takes place.

Wentworth Station is located approximately 30km north-east of central Queenstown, and 25km west of Cromwell. The property is private and secluded, while being handy to amenities if needed and only a 15km flight from the Queenstown Airport.

Arrowtown is the closest town centre at approximately 20km to the north-west, while Gibbston also offers a range of hospitality offerings.

The property is currently run predominantly as a hunting operation with red deer, fallow, and goats all present for game shooting. A number of sheep and cattle are also in residence.

It is located near a range of notable tourism activities, including the renowned Nevis Swing and Oxbow Adventure Co. at the start of the Kawarau Gorge, which links Queenstown to Central Otago.

Colliers Brokers Ruth Hodges and Doug Reid have been exclusively appointed to market the property for sale and the deadline for offers closes at 4pm on Wednesday 30 November, unless sold prior.

Originally utilised as a fine wool property breeding its replacements for an ewe and wether flock, the landholding sits prominently in the Queenstown landscape.

The north front part of the station is comparatively steeper before flattening out at higher altitude towards the middle of the property.

It comprises a mix of older aerial oversown pasture on moderate hill and unimproved fescue tussock on steeper hill, to steep bluffy hill slopes above the river with smaller areas of matagouri, sweet briar, and snow tussock. The property includes an older woolshed alongside an older historic hut and a modern hut that sits towards the middle of the station at the Doolans Creek crossing.

Hodges, Director of Colliers Rural in Queenstown, says there’s a range of options available to the new owner.

"The secluded nature of the property means it shapes as the perfect private rural bolthole," Hodges says.

"Given its origins in farming it is also ideally suited to produce high-quality fine wool, while there are further tourism opportunities to explore that would fit the surrounding area.

"The property remains an outstanding location for hunting and recreational uses and there is potential to build a private home on the site."

Reid, Lifestyle Sales Broker at Colliers Queenstown, says the nearby area has undergone a transformation in recent years, including the addition of further accommodation options and the recent commencement of construction on the Gibbston Valley Resort and golf course.

"Gibbston, or as it is frequently referred to, the Valley of the Vines, is home to some of the region’s oldest vineyards and has a lively, vibrant community that relishes its special character," Reid says. "Gibbston is home to a variety of activities, including wineries, restaurants, a tavern, cycle trails, boutique accommodation, and the historic Kawarau Suspension ‘Bungy’ Bridge. All of which provides a steady stream of tourists and visitors exploring the area.

"The Queenstown Trail, a fantastic option for cyclists or those simply wanting a daily walk, connects Gibbston with the rest of the region and it is arguably one of the most scenic ways to explore Gibbston and the greater Whakatipu Basin."

The property is zoned Rural Resource Area within the Outstanding Natural Landscape (ONL) area in the Central Otago District Council’s District Plan.