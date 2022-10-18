Air New Zealand 'improves offering on longer Tasman and Island services'

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 - 09:01

From 30 October, all new Economy bookings made on Air New Zealand’s Tahiti, Perth and Honolulu services will enjoy the full-inflight service offering, including a tasty meal, Inflight Entertainment, and baggage allowances, as the airline makes moves to further lift its customer proposition.

Air New Zealand General Manager Short Haul Airline Jeremy O’Brien says these changes came out of research done to understand what the airline’s customers value on its longer flights.

"From talking with customers we’ve heard loud and clear there’s a need for a consistent Air New Zealand experience, so the changes to our Seats to Suit product have been made to enhance the customer experience.

"The majority of our customers on these services already purchase The Works, with only 13% of customers buying just a seat fare. Ensuring everyone can enjoy a meal from our delicious new menu gives an overall better onboard experience and streamlines the process for our crew and customers.

"As for Honolulu, moving this service to our Longhaul offering brings it in line with our other North American destinations so customers will now be able to choose between Economy, Premium Economy and Business Premier on these flights."

What’s changing?

Perth and Tahiti

From 20 October, Seat and Seat+bag fares will no longer be available to be booked on flights departing after 30 October. Customers will now be able to choose between The Works (Economy), Premium Economy and Business Premier. During the transition period, customers who have purchased a Seat or Seat+bag prior to 20 October, will receive a full meal and beverage service and Inflight Entertainment if travelling post 30 October. Original ticketed baggage allowance, Airpoints Dollars and Status Points accrual will apply to existing tickets.

Honolulu

From 30 October, Honolulu flights will move to a full-service offering. Customers can choose between Economy, Premium Economy and Business Premier on these flights. During the transition period, customers who have purchased a Seat, Seat+bag or The Works will automatically receive our full service Economy offering. Original ticketed baggage allowance, Airpoints Dollars and Status Points accrual will apply to existing tickets.

