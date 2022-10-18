New World opens in Managwhai

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 - 10:30

The country’s newest supermarket has opened today in Mangawhai, bringing the latest New World store design and a full grocery offering to an area where the nearest full-service supermarket was previously a 45-minute drive away.

New World Mangawhai is the fifth new store opening for Foodstuffs North Island since July, following a $7.5m New World in Newmarket earlier this month, two new Four Squares in St Heliers and Cambridge in August, and a $17m New World for the Wairoa community in July.

Morgan McCann, Head of New World, says our stores are focused on bringing customers the best experience and range regardless of whether they live in a big city or further afield, and New World Mangawhai is a great example of that.

"We have stores in communities right across the North Island, so that customers can shop local and expect a world-class grocery store.

"Mangawhai is a rapidly growing community and our investment in this store will help us to meet the changing needs of the area, serving a full range to locals year-round as well as visitors and holidaymakers who flock to the town over summer.

"Each of our stores are locally owned and operated and stocked based on the community’s needs. First-time store owner Scott Henderson has shown real commitment to the grocery industry with over 18 years at Foodstuffs, and the Mangawhai community is in excellent hands."

Store owners Scott and Rachael Henderson say residents are excited about the opening of their store, and they are looking forward to serving the Mangawhai community.

"It’s a privilege to bring this fantastic new store to the Mangawhai area. Being able to offer meaningful employment and support local organisations in such an awesome community is a great feeling," says Scott.

"Starting out as a checkout assistant at the age of 14 years old, I fell in love with the industry almost instantly and from there store ownership became the ultimate goal for me.

"I managed to get some great experience working at New World Orewa for eight years and PAK’nSAVE Westgate for another seven years. After 18 years with the co-op and what could be described as one of the world’s longest apprenticeships across many departments including grocery, chilled/frozen, deli, produce and buying, it’s incredibly rewarding to realise my store ownership dream.

"Local residents and holidaymakers have been wanting a full-service supermarket for quite some time, and they can now enjoy a full range New World right on their doorstep. When you’re traveling to the area for a holiday, you’ll no longer need to load up the car before you get here because we’ll have everything you need.

"It’s great to be open and ready to serve customers just ahead of what will be one of the busiest holiday seasons for the area, after three years of Covid restrictions."

70 new jobs have been created in the new store. Offering 204 carparks, the store will provide fresh and quality butchery, produce, seafood, deli, and has a fresh bakery department, and an extensive range of products with a focus on local and seasonal.

With a focus on ready-to-go options and fresh foods, the new store will also have a Carefillery - a reimagined refillery experience with everything from pantry favourites to new products where people can build a smoothie mix at the 'smoothie station.’ The store will also have an extensive beer and wine selection, perfect for summer entertaining.

Other significant investments by Foodstuffs currently underway around the North Island include the construction of New World Britomart and PAK’nSAVE Warkworth, as well as replacement New World stores being constructed in Flaxmere and Taumarunui.

New World Mangawhai is located at 83 Molesworth Drive and is open Monday - Sunday, 7am - 9pm.