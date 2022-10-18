Annual inflation at 7.2 percent - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 - 10:45

The consumers price index increased 7.2 percent annually in the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The 7.2 percent increase follows an annual increase of 7.3 percent in the June 2022 quarter, and an annual increase of 6.9 percent in the March 2022 quarter.

The main driver for the 7.2 percent annual inflation to the September 2022 quarter was housing and household utilities due to rising prices for construction, rentals for housing, and local authority rates.

Prices for the construction of a new house increased 17 percent in the September 2022 quarter compared with the September 2021 quarter.

