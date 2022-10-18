Scott Technology FY22 results: Focus on core strategic priorities delivers growth

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 - 11:58

Automation and robotics solutions provider, Scott Technology Limited (NZX: SCT), has today released its audited results for the twelve months to 31 August 2022 (FY22).

In a year which has seen global markets continue to experience unprecedented disruption through inflation, supply chain pressures, and ongoing pandemic challenges, the team at Scott Technology has once again demonstrated resilience and focus to drive a positive business and safety performance for FY22.

Commitment to the growth of Scott’s three core sectors, meat, materials handling and logistics (MHL) and mining saw the Scott Group deliver revenue and EBITDA of $222m (+8%) and $24m (+14%) respectively. This included sales growth in all three core areas of the business, as well as important revenue and margin contributions from the service, or after-market, business attached to each segment.

The growth in both revenue and margin, most notably through the core sectors, demonstrates the maturing focus of the Engineering Scott to High Performance 2025 (Scott 2025) strategy. The business’ sales pipeline has similarly transitioned as the capability of its sales teams matures in-line with the strategy as is evidenced by a record $190m in forward work. This comprises several MHL projects, continued strong mining and meat product orders, as well as more progress in secured service contracts.

Employee safety and wellbeing has continued to underpin the culture at Scott, as is evidenced by the significant improvements across key indicators. Most notably, hazard reporting increased by 75% from FY21, while lost time severity rate decreased by 60%. This great progress results from the sincere commitment from leadership and employees across the Scott Group.

Early momentum in the first year of Scott Technology’s ESG strategy has been underpinned by deep engagement and support from the board and across the business. Good progress across all ESG pillars has brought a deep sense of purpose and excitement to the role Scott can play in building a better world.

Highlights include measurement and verification of carbon emissions across 70% of the business, launch of the safety and wellbeing programme ‘Be Safe, Be Well, Be Scott’, and the introduction of

sustainable procurement tools which will ensure Scott partners with businesses that share the same values.

Scott Technology Chief Executive Officer, John Kippenberger, says, "I’m delighted that once again, our people, together with our local and global partners, have delivered growth through further advancement of our Scott 2025 strategy. We have successfully focused on the things we do well, and the deep addressable markets that we can sell to many times. This positively positions Scott to achieve sustained, profitable growth across our core businesses and geographic regions for years to come."