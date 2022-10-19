New industrial buildings provide 'economic development boost' for Hastings

Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 - 14:48

Economic development in the Hastings District has had another boost with three new industrial premises by TUMU Developments completed - and more on the way.

The buildings for Havelock North Tumu Building Supplies, Animal Health Direct Ltd and bbi Wood Products have all been constructed with a focus on sustainability, using Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) for structural components instead of steel.

Development Manager for the Hastings-based property development company, Ben Hamelink, said offering clients sustainable alternatives was a high focus of the team.

"We’re focused on supplying quality buildings, using sustainable materials that have a low carbon footprint and are purpose built to align with our clients’ needs," he said.

"Studies consistently show that wood has a favourable environmental profile compared with functionally equivalent products made from other materials such as steel which releases carbon during the manufacturing process. An engineered timber structure can store carbon, reducing the buildings overall impact on the environment.

"LVL is an aesthetically attractive product and has a number of other benefits including a high strength-to-weight ratio making it safer and easier to handle, plus timber has acoustic benefits resulting in a quieter working environment."

The Havelock North Tumu Building Supplies store features a 2500 square metre warehouse and 600 square metre showroom and opened earlier this month.

The Animal Health Direct Ltd building was purpose-built adjacent to its current site on Maraekakaho Road. It features a 700 square metre warehouse and a 90 square metre office.

The team also assisted with the development of the bbi Wood Products distribution centre, the largest of the three at 6700 square metre covered area, with an impressive 45 metre by 100 metre internal clear span, and eight metre and seven metre canopies around the perimeter. Recently completed, the building covers an area larger than a rugby field and is the largest clear span LVL timber structure build in New Zealand.

Mr Hamelink said the team’s focus would soon be shifting to the development of two nearby industrial properties at Irongate. The two vacant sites fronting both Maraekakaho and Irongate Roads are serviced and ready to develop.

Concept plans include three, 24-metre-span, industrial warehouses of between 1200 and 1600 square metres plus offices. There is also provision for a café given its high-profile and accessible location.

"The advantage of design and build is that we take out the hard work by handing everything including consents, construction and fit out," said Mr Hamelink.

"We are very focused on providing a quality build that makes it easy for our tenants to simply move in and focus on building their business.

"Being part of the TUMU Group that has been building sustainable businesses in Hawke’s Bay for almost 50 years, TUMU Developments wants to contribute to the ongoing vitality of our business community, and this is one way we can step-up and assist its growth," he said.