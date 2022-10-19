NZ Govt delegation experiences FUSO eCanter at Kawasaki HQ - Fuso NZ

Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 - 15:28

A delegation of key stakeholders including the New Zealand Minister of Energy and Resources, Dr Megan Woods, was recently given a high-level tour of FUSO headquarters in Japan and provided with an overview of the manufacturer’s zero emission truck and bus program.

The Ministerial delegation also included five business partners with expertise in the energy, sustainability and hydrogen sectors, as well as secretaries and advisors.

The attendees took advantage of an invitation to FUSO’s headquarters in Kawasaki, where they were hosted by Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation Chairman of the Board, Mr Kazuo Matsunaga, and his team of high-level executives and product experts.

The delegation was given a factory tour and an in-depth overview of the Daimler Truck and FUSO pathway to a complete range of battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles.

The FUSO eCanter, the world’s first series production fully-electric truck was also front and centre, with delegation members given an opportunity to experience what it is like to drive this zero emission pioneer.

Fuso New Zealand Managing Director, Kurtis Andrews, thanked Dr Woods for taking the time to visit FUSO and learn about its exciting zero emission journey.

"Fuso New Zealand is keen to play a central role in assisting New Zealand achieve its mission to decarbonise the freight transport industry while managing the ever-increasing freight task, so we are excited Dr Woods and the other key stakeholders were prepared to invest the time in learning about this pivotal technology," said Andrews.

"We have an exciting story to tell, whether it be the eCanter that is already helping some of New Zealand’s leading companies reduce their carbon footprint or our future zero emission models that are currently being developed by FUSO and Daimler Truck."

"For customers wanting to get on with developing their eDelivery strategy, and not in a position to wait until at least 2024, we do still have some stock of the current generation eCanter, which has been snapped up by organisations such as Mainfreight, Bidfood, Toll Global Logistics, Fulton Hogan and PlaceMakers.

"Those leading New Zealand businesses see eDelivery as a critical proposition for their future operations and have recognised that the sooner they understand the technology, the better placed they will be to implement it across their businesses in the medium-term."