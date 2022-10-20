Karma Drinks join B-Corp, with highest score in New Zealand

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 12:55

Karma Drinks is thrilled to announce it has achieved B-Corp certification with 127.4 points - the highest B-Corp score in New Zealand.

B Corp is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from environmental performance to employee benefits, charitable giving, supply chain practices and input materials.

The 12-month long process to become certified involved answering over 200 questions across five core areas of sustainability: governance, workers, community, environment and customers; with Karma pleased to find it only had a handful of policies to update, given its founding principles already largely aligned with those of B Corp.

"We are thrilled to have not only achieved B Corp certification but also received the highest score in New Zealand - it’s important to us as a purpose-driven business to show we are walking the talk," says Karma Drink CEO, Ben Dando.

"Consumers will continue to seek out purpose-driven organisations, and we are proud to be leading the charge here in New Zealand - and taking those values to the world."

Karma’s do-gooding off-shoot, the Karma Foundation played a key role in achieving the certification, meeting the criteria of an ‘impact business model’, by demonstrating the life-changing initiatives it supports for the communities who grow Karma’s cola nuts in Sierra Leone. Every fizzy drink purchase supports projects across education, sustainability, local enterprise and more - for example, 2021 marked the beginning of a new school being built in Segbwema which will save young school children walking over 12 miles a day to get a basic education.

B Corp is essentially a community of like-minded organisations that are striving to be force for good. And that is something that is at the heart of everything Karma Drinks does, with its purpose being to produce products that are good for the people growing the ingredients, good for planet and good for the people drinking it.

The B-Corp framework and certification helps quantify and qualify Karma’s sustainability claims, and bolsters existing organic and Fairtrade certification. It also allows Karma to continue to set goals that are consistent with the B Corp framework so they can be measured and benchmarked for years to come.

Karma’s sustainability goals include:

- Reducing energy usage in its facilities by 15%, by 2030

- Publishing our annual report and goals achieved for public transparency

- Continue to foster an inclusive and diverse working environment

- Increase our local sourcing from 1-9% to >19% by 2025

- Monitor and record waste produced from our offices

- Increase the % of recycled materials from 50-74% to >75% by 2025

- Increasing the % of female leaders from 24% - >40% by 2025

- Ensure offices are Green Builder Standards facilities certified, and reducing water usage by 10%by 2025

- Complete a product life cycle assessment for all of our products