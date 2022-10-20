New hotel booking platform puts the power back in the right hands - BLAH

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 16:26

Travelers looking for great hotel deals now have the ability to book the perfect stay thanks to a revolutionary new booking platform founded in New Zealand called BLAH Hotel Search.

BLAH lets travellers say what’s important to them when they’re looking to make a booking. That could be a larger room, a late checkout, a free breakfast or access to the hotel gym. BLAH puts their booking request in front of the hotels in the area they’re looking to stay and lets the hotel respond with an offer. The consumer is presented with the selection of hotels and is able to make a choice based on what the hotels have offered.

For the last decade, the hotel booking industry has been dominated by a few large companies that have failed to innovate and understand what's important to their customers and to the hotels they represent. Instead, people looking to book hotels have been forced to choose hotels solely on price, and hotels have lost a significant portion of their revenue and control of their pricing and inventory.

Consumers and hotel owners alike have been calling out for a platform that puts the power back into their hands, and that’s where BLAH comes in.

Each offer is individually and uniquely created by the hotel for the customer, so travellers know they’re getting the best possible offer for their stay. The days of booking purely on price are gone - now you’re choosing the hotel based on value, giving you even more control.

BLAH’s founder and CEO is Niels Vorphal who has worked in the international travel industry for more than 10 years. Over the last couple of years Niels has been travelling around the world signing up hotels to his innovative booking platform, and now that there’s a large number of hotels set up on the platform, the focus has shifted to encouraging consumers to start using the platform.

So wether you're someone looking to travel soon or a hotel owner looking to move with the times, BLAH is the future of online hotel bookings