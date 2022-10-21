Top investments named for the 2022 Year by New Zealand Private Capital Association

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 09:21

The New Zealand Private Capital Association unveiled this year’s winners of its prestigious investments of the year awards at its annual conference in Queenstown yesterday (20 October). NZ Private Capital ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS:

VENTURE INVESTMENT OF THE YEAR Awarded to Movac for their investment in Aroa Biosurgery.

INVESTMENT OF THE YEAR up to $300 million

Awarded to Waterman Private Capital for their investment in Canopy Healthcare Group.

INVESTMENT OF THE YEAR over $300 million

Awarded to Next Capital for their investment in NZ Bus.

Commenting on the awards NZ Private Capital Executive Director, Colin McKinnon says: "The quality and sophistication of firms involved in investment in New Zealand and the value that is being added to local businesses just keeps on getting better. "The winners of our 2022 awards are examples of private capital partnering with companies to improve growth and performance, and to share expertise and to provide capital. This ultimately delivers improved productivity, creates jobs and contributes to the national economy."

Entries were judged on return to investors and the companies’ financial performance. The companies’ contributions to the economy, employment, innovation, resilience and industry competitiveness were also considered.

Mr McKinnon adds: "The NZ Private Capital Investment of Year Awards recognise the private equity and venture capital firms that accelerate the ambition of New Zealand business owners through operational improvement and investment performance."