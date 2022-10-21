Tiger Brokers NZ awards sponsorship supports local business

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 11:40

Leading global investment brokerage Tiger Brokers New Zealand is partnering with the Auckland Business Chamber as a category sponsor of the Westpac Auckland Business Awards.

The sponsorship of the Excellence in Marketing Award comes on the back of the launch of Tiger Brokers’ "Investor Cats" marketing campaign to promote its Tiger Trade mobile investment app.

The Investor Cats campaign brought to life seven different personalities within the Kiwi investor community to give Tiger’s global brand a local feel and to connect with New Zealanders.

Vince Beckett, Tiger Brokers NZ Marketing Manager, says the Awards are a way for Tiger Brokers to recognise innovative and creative marketing campaigns that make an impact in the increasingly competitive and challenging business environment.

"With the launch of Tiger Trade we appreciate and understand the importance of creative and innovative marketing campaigns to gain cut through in a hugely competitive market," he says.

"We are committed to the New Zealand market and helping to support top local companies and the Auckland Business Chamber to enhance and grow the business community is a key focus for us."

The North and West region awards were held on October 21 with international beauty brand distributor, Beautyspot, winning the Excellence in Marketing Award.

The Central region awards ceremony is on November 3 followed by the South/East region on December 1.

Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO Simon Bridges says it is fantastic to have Tiger on board for these prestigious awards.

"Tiger is an ideal fit for the Excellence in Marketing Award given the great campaign they’ve been running locally as well as their understanding of business issues."

Tiger Brokers NZ CEO Greg Boland says the company is undergoing significant growth in New Zealand and the Investor Cats marketing campaign has seen Tiger Trade make a significant impact in the competitive investment app sector.

"We are making great progress and initiatives such as the Westpac Awards and our annual $25,000 University of Auckland scholarship for business students are also a major part of our ongoing commitment to enhance the local investment, fintech, and business sectors."

This year Tiger Brokers is celebrating its 8th year with more than nine million users worldwide. Locally the company is positioning Tiger Trade as the go-to stock trading app for Kiwi investors wanting to invest in a diverse range of overseas shares across the US, Australia, and Asia markets.