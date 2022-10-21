NZer appointed to the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 12:04

The Chief Executive of the External Reporting Board (XRB), April Mackenzie has today announced the appointment of Greg Schollum, Deputy Controller and Auditor-General to the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB) for a three-year term.

The IAASB is an independent standard-setting body that works to strengthen public confidence in the global auditing and assurance profession. Appointments to this Board are made through nominations to the Public Interest Oversight Board who announced successful nominations earlier today.

"We are delighted that Greg’s nomination has been successful. As well as contributing to the development of high-quality audit and assurance standards, Greg will bring a strong public interest focus to the work, emphasising the needs of users in the standard setting process and ultimately increase the trust and confidence of users of audited information.

With former Auditor-General Lyn Provost ending a six-year term from the Board, it’s pleasing to still have a New Zealand voice involved in the development of international auditing and assurance standards. Greg will be an asset to the IAASB with his decades of auditing and standard-setting experience", said Ms Mackenzie.

Greg has been New Zealand’s Deputy Controller and Auditor-General since 2015 and has more than three decades’ experience in auditing and standard setting, with a particular focus on setting accounting and audit and assurance standards. Greg has previously been New Zealand's representative on the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board, a member of the New Zealand Accounting Standards Board and the Financial Reporting Standards Board of the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants.