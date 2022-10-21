TSB the 'first to five' for term deposits

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 12:37

Today TSB is once again leading the way by introducing a 5% p.a. term deposit rate for five years.

GM Product and Marketing Joe Bishop says TSB is rewarding its customers with the highest five-year term deposit rate nationally advertised by banks in the New Zealand market. -

"With interest rates rising across the board, it's important we give our customers options and incentives to grow their savings and have a sense of security with their financial goals.

"As a 100% Kiwi-owned bank we put our customers first, we’re proud to offer the most competitive rate among banks in the market.

"We have a range of other competitive term deposit rates, giving our customers flexibility to choose what works best for them.

"TSB has also recommitted to beating any fixed home loan rate nationally advertised by ANZ, ASB, BNZ and Westpac through our Rate Beat campaign. This is just another way that TSB is committed to getting the best deal for our customers," says Joe Bishop.

- TSB's rate is highest in the market as at 21/10/2022 however this may be subject to change.