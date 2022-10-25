Regional population growth slows - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 10:45

Of New Zealand’s 16 regions, 12 experienced lower population growth in the June 2022 year than in 2021, Stats NZ said today.

"While two-thirds of regions experienced population growth in the past year, for most regions this growth was lower than in 2021," population estimates and projections acting manager Rebekah Hennessey said.

"Population decline also occurred in five regions - Auckland, Wellington, Nelson, West Coast, and Southland."

Regional population growth slows Subnational population estimates: At 30 June 2022 (provisional)