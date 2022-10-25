Boomi takes out cloud computing win in 2022 Stratus Awards

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 11:31

BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced it won the prestigious Stratus® Award for 2022. The Business Intelligence Group named the award-winning integration platform as a service (iPaaS) leader as a top organisation offering unique solutions while leveraging cloud technologies.

"Boomi is at the forefront of the cloud, helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of society, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organisations, and executives."

The Business Intelligence Group recognises superior performance and talent in business, and measures performance across multiple domains. Business executives - with knowledge and experience in the industry relevant to the specific award - determine winning companies whose achievements stand above their peers. With its low-code, cloud-native, open, unified platform, Boomi helps enterprises automate and streamline workflows, unlock data, and integrate systems for better business outcomes.

"With our cloud-first, intelligent, scalable platform, Boomi helps enterprises meet the demands of the future," said Jim Sears, Vice President, Global Technology Organisation at Boomi. "As we continue to grow rapidly and move at the speed of light, we’re honoured that the Business Intelligence Group recognised our accomplishments. We remain thankful to our global customers who trust Boomi to lead them on their digital transformation journeys."

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company with the largest customer base among integration platform vendors, Boomi touts a growing user community of more than 100,000 members and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company recently added world-class leaders, and expanded its global footprint in Japan to meet demand across Asia-Pacific. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

Recently included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies for 2022 and winner of two International Stevie® Awards for Company of the Year and Product Innovation, Boomi has earned the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category, and garnered a prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Boomi has also won numerous awards for being an employer of choice, including a recent listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces.