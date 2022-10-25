oOh!media, MBM and Motion Sickness to showcase the importance of fire safety

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 14:49

oOh!media New Zealand, MBM and Motion Sickness have worked closely to bring a striking and visually effective display to three bus shelters across Oriental Parade, Wellington. The three shelters highlight the importance of working smoke alarms; showcasing burnt, everyday personal belongings that have been carefully recreated based on items recovered from real house fires.

The unique and eye-opening ‘Museums of Fires Past’ exhibits a display of burnt items which were once loved, then lost, in a house fire. With each item revealing its own story of destruction, the overall message is that while having functioning smoke alarms in the right place won’t guarantee your belongings will be saved, they could save your life.

Ben Gibb, Head of Sales oOh!media New Zealand, says: "Thisisthe first time oOh! will be using a sequential studio takeover build to tell such an important story, utilising three of oOh!’s key shelters in Wellington’s Oriental Parade. If we can do our part to remind Kiwis of the importance of having working smoke alarms, we could save a life, which is a pretty great feeling."

Marketing Manager at Fire and Emergency New Zealand Kelley Toy says: "Partnering with oOh!media MBM and Motion Sickness has been a fundamental part in bringing this idea to life. We really needed this campaign to have a lasting impression on those who see it to emphasise that having working smoke alarms in every bedroom, hallway and living area in your home could save your life. We are delighted to see this campaign come to life in such an innovative and striking way."

The sequential shelter build will be the first for oOh! Studio, and will be live along Oriental Parade, Wellington from 14th October.